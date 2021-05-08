STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

If you hate travel curbs, see this order from 1900

The 72-year-old has preserved several such documents, including palm leaf manuscripts and diaries, which he inherited from his ancestors.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Reluctant  to obey travel restrictions? Unnikrishnan Namboothiri from Palasseri Mana near Manjeri has a piece of advice. Armed with a newspaper cutting with a report on similar curbs imposed by one G H B Jackson for then Malabar district collector during the spread of plague in the country in 1900, he points out that such curbs were used to tackle crisis situations similar to Covid pandemic in the olden times too.

“The governor (of Madras state) is convinced that the entry of people from Mysuru and other places for Ekadashi festival in Guruvayur might lead to the spread of disease in the area. As per the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, entry of people from the above-mentioned places to Guruvayur has been banned from November 13, 1900 to December 30, 1900,” the order appeared in Manorama, published every Monday from Kozhikode at that time.

The 72-year-old has preserved several such documents, including palm leaf manuscripts and diaries, which he inherited from his ancestors. History students often approach Namboothiri to learn about the rich legacy of Malabar district from his collections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp