Kerala elections: Victory not a one-man show, says national CPM mouthpiece

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being credited with leading the Left front to a resounding win in the assembly elections, the CPM has come down heavily on attempts to project one person over the government and the party.

The CPM termed the victory as the result of both individual and collective efforts, amid a rising Pinarayi cult within the party and the front. Even before the polls, a debate had raged over Pinarayi being addressed as ‘captain’ by his admirers.

The latest issue of the party mouthpiece ‘Peoples Democracy’— edited by senior CPM leader Prakash Karat — contains some sharp observations against branding one leader over and above the party. The strongly-worded editorial goes on to denounce moves to project Pinarayi as someone who eclipses even the party.

‘Win: Individual, collective efforts’

“There is an effort by sections of the media and some political commentators to reduce this historic victory solely to the personality and role of Pinarayi Vijayan. According to them, it is the emergence of a ‘supreme leader’ or ‘strong man’ that was the main reason for the electoral success of the LDF.

There’s no doubt that Pinarayi, as chief minister, set a new standard in providing political guidance to policy making, always keeping people’s interests in mind and displaying administrative ability in getting policies implemented.

Nevertheless, the victory is the result of both individual and collective efforts. As far as CPM and LDF are concerned, the incoming ministry will continue the tradition of collective work and individual responsibility,” said the editorial.