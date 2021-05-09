STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fear no technology barrier, CoWIN volunteers are here

Students of a government vocational higher secondary school are helping people register for Covid vaccination, reports Anu Kuruvilla

Published: 09th May 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School students help people register online for Covid vaccination

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Those worried over not knowing how to register online for Covid vaccination have some help, at least in Muvattupuzha. The first-year students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Marady, have set up vaccine registration helpdesks. “Students with the school’s NSS unit have helped around 100 people with registration till now,” said Sameer Siddiqui, the NSS programme officer of the school. The programme is undertaken under the Sneha Sanjeevani Scheme of the state NSS cell, he said.

Students having smartphones and laptops with high-quality internet access because of virtual classes have been a blessing. Once trained, they began by getting those above 45 in their families registered on the CoWIN website, said Sameer. “Now we are helping local people with the registration,” said Ananya Vinod, a student. They talk to beneficiaries directly or over the phone. “We are mostly helping senior citizens, those without internet access, the physically challenged and the technologically challenged,” she said.

Initially, they had to convince people to get themselves registered. “Many had apprehensions regarding the vaccine,” she said.According to Dhanuraj P T, another volunteer, working on the helpdesk brought to light many things. “We realised many people, even highly educated ones, didn’t know a thing when it came to smartphones. Some didn’t even know how to retrieve the OTP,” he said. 

The students meet the visually challenged and the hearing impaired personally. “But of late, we have been facing some problems. Registrations are happening but we are unable to locate nearby hospitals. The government needs to do something about that,” said Dhanuraj. The students also have come up with a brochure with a contact number for those seeking help.

Sameer said all 38 students have been given a target to register 10 people per day. “They usually can. But on some days, they manage only four or five. But it is a continuous process,” he added. Those needing help to register for Covid vaccine can call 9447220332. Their service is free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CoWIN COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp