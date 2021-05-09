Funeral turns super spreader among tribal people in Wayanad

Ajith Kannan By

KOZHIKODE: At a time when the health authorities are struggling to prevent Covid-19 spread among the vulnerable tribal people in the grave second wave of the pandemic, a funeral has become a super spreader of the deadly virus in tribal settlements in Wayanad. So far, 15 people have got infected and another 35 persons are high-risk contacts in connection with the function.

The funeral was held in Poolamchalayil tribal colony in Padinjarathara on May 4. A relative of the deceased who was unaware that he had Covid-19 set off the transmission of the virus. A health officer said it all started when a Kalpetta native attended the funeral. “After the function, we received information that the man had Covid-19, following which we traced his contacts and initiated swab tests of people. Initially, of the samples of ten persons tested, seven turned positive. Another eight people tested positive in the later tests,” he added.

She added, “People from nearby tribal colonies had also attended the funeral. We cannot rule out chances of virus transmission among them. Hence, the health department has instructed the residents of the colonies to remain under observation.” The health department will be conducting rapid antigen tests of all residents of the colonies on Tuesday. So far, only five families of the total 12 have undergone the Covid tests.

Meanwhile, the tribal settlements in the hill district have suddenly witnessed a sharp increase in positive cases in the second wave of Covid-19. The most worrying trend is the spread of the virus among vulnerable tribal communities such as Paniya. So far, 2,451 tribal people have contracted the virus while 1,381 of them have recovered and two died. At present, 1,068 tribal people are under treatment for the virus infection.

District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka said Covid-19 spread in tribal areas has been a challenge in the district. “The health department is taking all possible steps to contain the spread. These colonies have been declared containment zones and movement of people to the outside world is prevented,” she added.