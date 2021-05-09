Kerala assigns local bodies major tasks in Covid fight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Realising the crucial role local bodies have to play in Covid prevention during the second wave of the pandemic, the state government has called for a thorough revival of ward-level committees by assigning them duties ranging from micro-management of the Covid situation to transportation of patients and ensuring availability of food, medicines and medical equipment.



Briefing reporters after chairing a meeting of elected representatives of local bodies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 24-hour control rooms will be set up at the local level, which will provide complete information on Covid treatment centres. A dedicated medical team comprising doctors serving in the government and private sectors will also be set up at the local level.

The chief minister has also directed local bodies to chalk out a proper transportation plan for patients. Besides ambulances, other vehicles should also be used. While each panchayat should have a minimum of five such vehicles, each urban local body should have 10, he said. A core team will be formed at the panchayat and municipality levels with the head of the local body at the helm.

“Some local bodies have seen test positivity rate of up to 28%. Though there has been a slight dip in TPR, we cannot heave a sigh of relief yet. In areas with high TPR, adequate intervention with more precaution is required,” the chief minister said.

Noting that ward-level committees were not active enough in many local bodies, Pinarayi called for setting up of such committees in all the civic bodies for Covid prevention efforts. Members of the committees should assess the spread of the pandemic by carrying out door-to-door visits and report the needs to the local bodies concerned.

Besides creating Covid awareness, the ward-level committees should prepare a list of ambulances and make alternative arrangements in case of shortage. A list of health workers and volunteers in the locality should also be prepared.

Ward-level committees must address drug shortage, says CM

The ward-level committees should address shortage of medicines and medical equipment. A pool of pulse oximeters should be created with at least five such devices in each ward. They should also report to the district administration in case they detect overcharging for medicines and medical equipment. The ward-level committees should also intervene in reducing crowding at vaccine centres and also play a role in burial or cremation of bodies in adherence to Covid protocol, the chief minister said.

The local committees should also play a key role in drawing up a list of the elderly, bedridden patients, destitute and the differently-abled, and and ensure that medical care reaches them. The ward-level committees have also been assigned the task of ensuring food for all.