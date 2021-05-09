SIT to probe Kodakara heist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Kodakara black money heist. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has ordered Range DIG A Akbar to lead the team. The DGP decided to form the new team as it was found that an inter-state gang was involved in the conspiracy and subsequent robbery.

So far, nine people have been arrested. The money was robbed at Kodakara in Thrissur from a car that was coming to Ernakulam from Kozhikode. The incident came to light when the driver filed a complaint stating a gang waylaid him at Kodakara and took away his car and looted `25 lakh he was carrying.