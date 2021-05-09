STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

To light up children’s world, he keeps writing

Chandiroor Thaha has posted 101 poems for children during the pandemic, reports Biju E Paul

Published: 09th May 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With schools, playgrounds, parks and every other avenue for outdoor activity shut, children have lost their world to the pandemic, albeit temporarily. For many, the four walls of a room is the world. And they end up playing cricket, badminton and other games indoors with the wall as their opponent.

To help free kids from unending periods of boredom, a children’s author from Alappuzha is writing poems and posting them on his social media page. At least for some, this has come as a relief. Chandiroor Thaha, 50, has been writing short stories, novels and poems for children for the past 35 years. A lot of his writings have appeared in children’s periodicals like Poompatta, Balarama, Balamangalam and Thathamma. “When Covid restrictions started in 2020 March, I had more time and started to write extensively. I wrote small poems to create awareness about protecting nature through simple messages. That attracted kids. I posted 101 little poems on my Facebook page at the time,” he said.

He has also written two children’s novels Mandhrikapazham (Magic Fruit) and Appunni Raja (King Appunni), which are ready for publishing.“In a majority of my writings, I have tried to spread a message of protecting the environment. Children are the future and they should understand the value of protecting nature. My attempt is to educate them. The themes of my novels and most short stories too are based on the conservation of environment,” Thaha said.

Working as a supervisor in a seafood processing company at Chandiroor, near Cherthala, he has garnered over 5,000 followers on FB. Thaha has received awards like the Nurungu Katha Puraskaram and the Viral Katha Puraskaram for his writing. He started writing aged 15, with his first work appearing in Thathamma in 1986. He has also presented many programmes for Akashavani’s Balatharangam platform. He has a big collection of more than 3,000 mini magazines published in Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp