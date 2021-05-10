STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Central agencies poised to put Kerala's new government to test

A CBI officer part of the probe into the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project said the investigation will enter a crucial phase soon.

Published: 10th May 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting held as part of the election campaign in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting held as part of the election campaign in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has returned to power with a landslide majority by successfully negating the slew of controversies it faced in its previous term, the new government is also not likely to have it easy.

The probe by various central agencies into the allegations surrounding the LIFE Mission housing project and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will resume once the Covid-19 situation in the state improves.

The LDF government had faced challenges from central agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Customs, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax as part of their probes into cases such as Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling, LIFE Mission, dollar smuggling and KIIFB.

Though the investigation by Customs, ED and NIA into the gold smuggling incident has been completed, the CBI probe into LIFE Mission, customs probe into dollar smuggling case, and ED probe into KIIFB and SNC Lavalin are still under way.

A CBI officer part of the probe into the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project said the investigation will enter a crucial phase soon. "Our probe into the money accepted by Unitac builders from the UAE was covered in the first phase. In the next stage, we will probe the involvement of LIFE Mission officials and people like Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S in the case. As part of this, notices will be issued to people involved. Even when the new government comes to power, our probe will continue in its right course," the official said.

The customs team probing the US dollar smuggling by former UAE Consulate Finance Department head Khalid Ali Shoukry will also resume the probe soon. The customs probe was hit by the pandemic after several officers contracted the virus. 

Swapna and Sarith had also named former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the case. Though the customs had questioned him for three hours last month. "The interrogation of Sreeramakrishnan hasn’t been completed yet. He has recovered from COVID and we will summon him again. The interrogation of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s wife is also pending," a Customs official said.

The ED is also conducting a probe into transactions made by KIIFB and as part of the sensational SNC Lavalin case. "The ED had sent notices to Lavalin India Director, which was challenged at Kerala High Court and the verdict is pending. The ED has also questioned KIIFB authorities and is likely to record the statement of former finance minister Thomas Isaac. The investigation will be on even if the government changes in Kerala. We are collecting evidence in both cases. The probe is only in the initial stage," the ED sources said.

Testing times ahead

The LDF government had faced challenges from central agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Customs, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax as part of their probes into cases such as Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling, LIFE Mission, dollar smuggling and KIIFB. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan LDF Central agencies Kerala Kerala government CBI Enforcement Directorate NIA Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp