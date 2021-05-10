COVID-19: Kerala government plans over 36,000 camps to shelter two lakh migrant workers

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of COVID second wave and lockdown, the state government is planning to open 36,061 camps to shelter an anticipated 2,06,808 migrant workers across the state. The labour department will set up camps based on the number of migrant workers in each district.

Maximum number of camps are being planned in Kannur district - 14,674. Food grains required per person for two weeks have also been estimated. Already many migrant workers have left the state since the start of the second wave and many are leaving now.

Four types of camps are being envisioned as of now - those supervised by the district administration, run by employer/contractor, the rental quarters of migrant workers being converted into camps and those staying in scattered camps but do not wish to shift.

Except the second type, LSG bodies should distribute food for the workers using their own fund in all the other three categories. The employer should provide food in the second category. The local bodies should commence community kitchens to prepare food like last year.

A joint effort of civil supplies, police, LSG, health department, district administration and railways is sought to deal with the issues of migrant workers. Arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of workers by train.