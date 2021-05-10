Covid cremation violating protocol in Kerala: Police slap case against mosque officials  

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police have registered a case against relatives and officials of a mosque here for allegedly bathing the body of a person who died of Covid infection.

The body of 53-year-old Khadeeja, a native of Varavoor in Thrissur district, was said to have been bathed at the MIC Juma Masjid at Sakthan Nagar, Thrissur violating Covid protocol before the cremation, according to police. The Nedupuzha police registered a case against the relatives and the mosque committee members.

The protocol prohibits washing of the body of a person, who died of Covid.

Khadeeja died of Covid early morning on Monday. After the embalming, the body was handed over to the family. The family tried to bathe the body as per religious beliefs at the mosque.

After getting information about the violation of protocol, Thrissur district collector S Shanavas and DMO KJ Reena arrived at the spot and talked to the people.

Later, the body was cremated at Kanjirassery mosque burial ground as per Covid protocol.

The collector said such attempts at a time when Covid cases are on the rise were unfortunate.