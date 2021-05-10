STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facebook faces flak for temporary suspending Malayali poet Satchidanandan's account

The Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham said that the ban was against the poet's creative and constant vigil on democracy, independence and secularism.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Poet K Satchidanandan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temporary suspension of poet Satchidanandan's Facebook account for sharing contents critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah drew angry reactions from prominent personalities and progressive organisations.

The poet thanked all those who expressed solidarity with him in an FB post after the ban ended on Saturday night. His message read: "I thank all the friends who expressed solidarity."

Facebook imposed the 24-hour ban on the night of May 7 when the poet shared a video and a satirical message. The video was about Amit Shah and the BJP’s defeat while the other was a satirical ‘missing’ advertisement on Narendra Modi.

The poet immediately received a message from FB intimating that he was restricted from posting, liking, commenting and sharing posts for 24 hours. He was also banned from going Facebook live for the next 30 days. 

The Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) said that the ban was against the poet's creative and constant vigil on democracy, independence and secularism. "Not just for Malayalam, he is a poet of the world. He gives us great poems on seamless human love. The ban shows that the fascist communalists fear the fights put up by the poet for equality among human beings, both in poetry and real life. The light of mercy, human love and humanity in his poems cannot be covered by threat," said a statement issued by PuKaSa president Shaji N Karun and general secretary Asokan Charuvil.

Terming the ban deplorable, the DYFI said it was a proof of the threat to freedom of expression in the country. "It is highly condemnable that Satchidanandan was banned for sharing a video criticising Modi and Shah. The anti-democratic move against him shows that freedom of expression is under threat in India. The Constitution grants the freedom to voice and write one’s views. This assurance and right are being denied in India," it said.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac were among those who criticised the suspension. "Deplorable that Facebook has suspended the account of one of Kerala's greatest living poets, K Satchidanandan, former Secretary of the Sahitya Akademi), for posting a video about BJP's defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections. We must not allow censorship into our politics!" Tharoor said in his FB post.

Isaac tweeted: "In solidarity with Satchidanandan  leading contemporary Malayalam poet and former secretary of National Sahitya Academy, whose Facebook account has been closed for posting a video on PM Modi in relation to BJP defeat in recent Kerala election. A most deplorable act."

