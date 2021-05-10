Kerala startup launches AI platform to speed up hiring

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to smoothen the typically tedious process of hiring, a company under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has come up with an AI-based platform that facilitates quick induction of top talents without altering the existing recruitment process.

Zappyhire, which relies on AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) technologies, makes the recruitment process smarter by automatically engaging with the candidates.

Also, it collects relevant information from the candidates ahead of the interview and presents to the interviewer a 360-degree holistic view of each candidate after smart-filtering based on the eligibilities required for the job.

"The platform helps customers manage their end-to-end recruitment in an intelligent, data-backed and insight-driven way. Our modular design also helps organisations make their existing recruitment platforms more intelligent and smart," said Deepu Xavier, co-founder of the 2018-founded Zappyhire.

Recently, the company helped a hospital hire 60 nurses in 36 hours amid the COVID-19 crisis. Jyothi KS, co-founder, said that Zappyhire guarantees streamlining of job applications, automating candidate engagements, assessing their knowledge and traits through AI-based assessments, conducting multiple rounds of interviews and subsequent on-boarding and background verification.