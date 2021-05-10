STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala health department directs all hospitals to focus on COVID patients till May 31

All government taluk hospitals will have to arrange the maximum number of oxygen beds and at least five beds attached with Bipap ventilators.

Published: 10th May 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Daily wage workers waiting for lunch packets offered by civil defence officials at the Kaloor bus stand in Kochi on Sunday

Daily wage workers waiting for lunch packets offered by civil defence officials at the Kaloor bus stand in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is gearing up to face the worst-case scenario. Anticipating a surge in the number of patients with severe COVID infection in the coming days, the health department has directed all hospitals to focus on COVID patients till May 31. All hospitals have to prepare for the challenge by arranging more oxygen beds and COVID outpatient services, as per the directive issued by the health principal secretary on Sunday.

All government taluk hospitals will have to arrange the maximum number of oxygen beds and at least five beds attached with Bipap ventilators (non-invasive types that can be operated without the help of an expert doctor). All primary and family health centres have been asked to keep a sufficient stock of steroids and oral anticoagulants to stabilise patients in home care in case of emergencies. 

The state reported 35,801 new COVID cases and 68 deaths on Sunday. The number of patients under treatment has crossed four-lakh mark and the test positivity rate on the day was 28.9 per cent. "The time till May 31 will be crucial when we get to know the effects of the lockdown. The guidelines show that we need to tread carefully during this period," said Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) president Dr GS Vijayakrishnan. 

The directions underlined the importance of preparing the hospitals for exclusive COVID treatment. As a result, only emergency non-COVID patients will get treatment in government hospitals till May 31. The department directed the hospitals to convert fever clinics into COVID clinics where the pandemic patients can visit for necessary consultation, lab services and medicines.

"We will be focusing on COVID patients for at least a week. Some of the taluk hospitals have the Bipap ventilators purchased during the first wave though these had never been used. The stock of medicines at PHCs is also crucial to stabilise patients and buy time till we could shift them to a hospital," said Dr Vijayakrishnan. 

According to him, the non-COVID patients could seek treatment through e-sanjeevani, a telemedicine facility of the department. Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the COVID oxygen and ICU beds to a minimum of 50 per cent capacity. The private hospitals can also start COVID outpatient services with necessary investigation and treatment.

NEW DIRECTIVES

  • Convert fever clinics into COVID clinics, private hospitals can start COVID OP

  • Taluk hospitals should have oxygen beds and at least 5 Bipap ventilators

  • Attach Covid Second-line Treatment Centres to each taluk hospital

  • PHCs/FHCs/other hospitals to stock steroids and oral anticoagulants

  • Oxygen concentrators can be arranged for bedridden Covid patients 

  • Private hospitals to increase COVIDoxygen beds and ICU beds to minimum 50% capacity

