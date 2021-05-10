STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seize 30 liquor bottles from truck carrying plaintain seeds in Kerala, duo arrested

Since the liquor is being smuggled under the cover of bringing vegetables or fruits, smugglers are able to evade authorities on many occasions. 

Published: 10th May 2021 06:40 AM

Liquor bottles confiscated from the duo

Liquor bottles confiscated from the duo. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With liquor outlets closed in Kerala in view of the lockdown, miscreants are coming up with innovative methods to smuggle in alcohol from neighbouring states, where booze is being sold.

On Sunday, police arrested two persons who attempted to smuggle 30 bottles of liquor under the guise of transporting plantain seeds on a mini-truck at Vallom near Perumbavoor. The vehicle they used to smuggle liquor has also been seized, said an officer.

Acting on a tip-off, Ernakulam Rural police arrested Bibin VK (36) of Nedungapra and Suneesh KP (35) of Aruvappara. "The accused used to go to Tamil Nadu with pineapple and buy liquor from there. They would transport liquor under the guise of bringing plantain seeds. They had been under surveillance for a while," an officer said.

After the state government ordered the closure of bars and Bevco outlets as part of lockdown, liquor is being brought to the district in huge quantities from neighbouring states. Though Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have declared lockdown too, one can buy liquor there.

Excise officials said private wine shops in Tamil Nadu are cashing in on the opportunity by selling liquor at exorbitant prices, sometimes charging Rs 100-500 extra from the retail price. "We have stepped up vigil along the state’s borders and are conducting regular checks after receiving tip-offs. Since lockdown has been declared in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, liquor availability there has come down," said Ashok Kumar, Excise Deputy Commissioner. 

Since the liquor is being smuggled under the cover of bringing vegetables or fruits, smugglers are able to evade authorities on many occasions. Last month, the police in Kalamassery had seized huge quantities of ganja that was being brought from Tamil Nadu in a truck full of mangoes.

