Bid to implicate Pinarayi, ministers: State appoints inquiry panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed retired High Court judge V K Mohanan as the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged attempt made by some quarters to implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and the speaker in the gold and dollar smuggling cases. The commission has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit its report to the government in six months from the date of the notification.

The state government has stated that the central agencies have diverted from the original purpose for which they were ordered to investigate the cases. This has been confirmed by the statements of accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in the gold smuggling case. Central agencies like customs, Enforcement Directorate etc have tried to implicate leaders of the ruling political front in the state in serious criminal cases.