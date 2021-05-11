Cyclonic storm brewing in Arabian Sea, Kerala to get more rain from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cyclonic storm is building up over the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. A low-pressure area will take shape over the Arabian Sea by Friday and is likely to concentrate into a depression, subsequently churning into a cyclonic storm, according to an IMD bulletin.

“The low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around Friday morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea around Sunday and continue to move north-northwestwards,” said the bulletin.

As result of the cyclonic system, the state will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday. As sea conditions over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean are also likely to be rough to very rough on these days, fishermen venturing out in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast before Friday.