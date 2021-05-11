STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala seeks HC directive to Centre for allotting oxygen

The state government on Monday sought a directive from the High Court to the Centre to allot sufficient medical oxygen to Kerala.
 

Published: 11th May 2021 05:55 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

The state government on Monday sought a directive from the High Court to the Centre to allot sufficient medical oxygen to Kerala.The petitioners informed the court that Kerala has only 2,857 ICU beds and the occupancy as of Monday is 2,528. The court said that the number of ICU beds may run over going by the number of active cases. 

The government should ask private hospitals to increase the number of beds. State attorney K V Sohan submitted that the government is doing everything to persuade private hospitals to do so. 
The state further added that the present allocation of medical oxygen should be increased to 400 MT from the present 219 MT. 

Active cases are now more than 4.25 lakh in Keralae continuously rising. Unless oxygen supply is enhanced, the situation being faced by various other states earlier would befall Kerala. It also added that the Centre had allotted 1,200 MT to Karnataka.The Centre submitted that if any request has been made by the state, it will be considered by it. There was a mechanism to monitor the allocation and alter the supply depending upon requirement.

