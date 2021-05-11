More summer rain likely in next 48 hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state may experience more summer rain with weather experts pointing to the likelihood of a low-pressure area being formed over the Arabian Sea on Friday. It is likely to become more marked over the southeast Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours, they said.

If cyclonic circulation, which causes the low-pressure area, intensifies into a depression, the state may experience widespread showers. But if it develops as a cyclone, the onset of southwest monsoon will slightly be delayed, according to experts. “A cyclonic circulation, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, lies over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the south Arabian Sea,” IMD said in its bulletin.