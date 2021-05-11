STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Number of Covid patients in Kerala may touch 6 lakh by May 15: Pinarayi tells Centre

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to allow the entire oxygen produced in Kerala (219MT) to be allocated to the state itself.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has informed the Centre that it will be “practically impossible” to allow oxygen to be taken outside the state owing to the huge domestic demand that may arise on account of rising Covid cases. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of Covid patients in the state is expected to rise to around six lakh by May 15. This would necessitate around 450 MT of oxygen, while the state’s buffer stock is only 86 MT, he pointed out.

“In order to manage the crisis the state had ensured 450 MT of buffer stock and has been managing oxygen without putting pressure on the national grid. However, due to demand from other states, the buffer stock was allowed to be transported,” Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to allow the entire oxygen produced in Kerala (219MT) to be allocated to the state itself.  However, on the basis of a direction from the Central Committee on oxygen allocation, the state will allow 40MT of oxygen to Tamil Nadu up to May 10, he assured. Even though the Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has shown a slight decline over the past few days in the state, the number of fresh cases reported from Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts continues to be on the rise, Pinarayi said after assessing the state’s Covid situation. 

He also cautioned that the TPR of above 50% in 19 panchayats in Ernakulam district poses a ‘serious situation’. While strong preventive measures will be adopted in Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, the number of Covid cases in other districts is slowly on the decline, the CM said. 

“There are 72 panchayats in the state with TPR of above 50%. While TPR of over 30% has been reported in more than 300 panchayats, the active case load in 57 panchayats is between 500 and 2,000,” Pinarayi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan oxygen COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp