Kollam: Three of a family found dead

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Three members of a family were found dead in Kundara on Tuesday. Varsha, 26, wife of Edward, of Munroe Island, the couple’s children, Alan, 2, and Arav (three months), are the deceased.



Edward and his six-year-old daughter were found in critical condition and hospitalised. Hospital authorities said the girl is out of danger. The incident came to light when a relative arrived at Edward’s house at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. He informed the police. The preliminary conclusion is that Edward might have attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children, said the probe officer.