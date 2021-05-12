KR Gouri was a brave warrior and brilliant leader: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent leaders cutting across political lines pay homage to the legendary leader. Her exceptional courage, inspiring leadership made her true symbol of women empowerment, says Guv.The tallest woman leader who conquered people’s minds by toiling hard against all odds, says Mullappally

Glowing tributes poured in for 102-year-old KR Gouri, one of the revolutionary leaders of the state who passed away on Tuesday morning due to age-related issues at a private hospital here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled that Gouri was a brave woman who used her life and time for uplifting the state. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said her exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of women empowerment.

Prominent leaders cutting across political affiliations paid homage to the legendary leader when her mortal remains were brought to the Ayyankali Hall. Pinarayi said Gouri was a brave fighter who dedicated her life to end all sorts of exploitation and build an egalitarian society. He added that Gouri made seminal contributions to building the Communist movement and as an administrator.

“The role played by Gouri to establish the Communist organisation is unparalleled. She was the epitome of a brave warrior and a brilliant leader. Modern Kerala’s history is Gouri’s biography. Only very few people can live up to 100 years and Gouri is one among them. Gouri lived throughout her life with sanity, not depending on anyone and, at the same time, helping others,” said Pinarayi.Governor Khan remembered that Gouri’s struggles to ensure social justice and her contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala will always be remembered gratefully.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala recalled that through the passing away of Gouri, the state has lost a legendary leader who had been a constant force of strength in the sociopolitical milieu. He said only very few leaders had created history. Gouri was a part of it.

“An era has come to an end with the demise of K R Gouri. She went on to become a top popular leader of the state with effortless ease. She proved through her life that being a woman is not a liability, but a strength. It was her political beliefs that led her to become a top leader in the united Communist movement, then in the CPM and later in the United Democratic Front,” said Chennithala.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the brave woman leader was a part of the history of the state. He said she went onto become an undisputed leader who climbed the success ladder through sheer grit and competence. State BJP president K Surendran remembered her as the woman force in Kerala’s political milieu.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said she was the tallest woman leader who conquered the people’s minds by toiling hard against all odds. “Gouri proved her mettle as a minister in the EMS government. She stood apart from others for her strong stands and it was due to this she could become a legislator for 13 terms and a minister for six,” said Mullappally.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy recalled his former colleague in his UDF ministry as an irreparable loss for the state’s society. He also said her contributions for women empowerment and social reforms are huge. Former state Congress president V M Sudheeran remembered Gouri’s strong stand of “power for the welfare of the people”. He also recalled her contributions to the formation of the state including playing the key role of the architect behind the land reforms law.