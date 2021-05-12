STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madambu Kunjukuttan passes away

In 2000, he won the National Award for Best Screenplay for movie Karunam.

Madambu Kunjukuttan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Malayalam author and actor Madambu Kunjukuttan, aka Madambu Sankaran Namboothiri, who had tested positive for Covid after being admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on Sunday, breathed his last  on Tuesday. He was 81.

Born to Sankaran Nampoothiri and Savithri Antharjanam at Kiralur in Thrissur, Madambu always made the real-life scenarios in his own community and society around as the theme for his works. He wrote nine novels and five movie scripts.

Bhrashtu, a novel based on the life of Kuriyedathu Thathri, and Aswadhamavu, another novel that portrays the complex thoughts in Kunjunni which reminds one of epic character Aswadhamavu, son of guru Drona in Mahabharatham, were his notable works. In 1983, Madambu won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s best novel award for for Mahaprasthanam.

In 2000, he won the National Award for Best Screenplay for movie Karunam. He also wrote the screenplay for Desadanam, which won the Best Feature Film Award in 1997. He also acted in movies like Chirakodinja Kinavukal, Aattakatha, Aanachantham, Vadakkumnadhan, Agninakshathram and Aaraam Thampuran.

‘One who always travelled along the path of evolution’

In 2001, he contested the assembly elections from Kodungallur as a BJP candidate, but could not win. A multi-faceted personality, Madambu had a deep knowledge of Sanskrit and treatment of elephants based on Ayurveda. His career began as a Sanskrit teacher at Kodungallur. Later he joined All India Radio.  Madambu, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was shifted to the hospital on Sunday after his health condition started deteriorating. He was then confirmed with Covid. He breathed his last on Tuesday. He is survived by wife Savithri, daughters Jaseena and Haseena. 

Kerala Sahitya Akademi condoled the demise of Madambu, who always travelled along the path of evolution, especially in his own Namboothiri community. “‘Bhrashtu,’ which portrayed the life of Kuriyedathu Thathri, presented the struggle and hardships of women at that time for freedom and respect,” noted a statement from Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan and secretary K P Mohanan.

