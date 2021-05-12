STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SAT cracked, now all this Kerala boy needs is support for his studies in the US

Amar's exam score was a phenomenal 1,320 marks out of the total 1,600.

Published: 12th May 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Amar Nath

Amar Nath, who was selected to Norwich University. (Photo | Express)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amar Nath, an undergraduate student of Christ College Irinjalakkuda, who cracked the gruelling SAT for admission to US universities in his first attempt, is now looking for means to pursue a promising career on the American mainland.

Amar's exam score was a phenomenal 1,320 marks out of the total 1,600. Since he hails from an economically backward family -- Amar's father is a cloth presser who runs a mobile ironing unit -- the brilliant youth needs a helping hand to realise his dream.

"I chose Electronics and Computer Science Engineering and also plan to get a dual degree with Chemistry -- he is a first-year BSc Chemistry student now -- as minor subject. The admission process is over. But I need around Rs10 lakh as admission fee and other expenses, since the scholarship amount does not cover the entire cost of education," he said.

His father Murugeshan said, "We came to Irinjalakkuda around 8 years ago. Though originally from Theni, we chose this place to earn a livelihood. Though we approached several banks to get an educational loan for Amar, they asked for several documents which we didn't have."

"I am ready to repay the amount when I get a job if someone helps me with the expenses of education that the scholarship doesn't cover," Amar said.

Despite the limitations posed by economic backwardness, Amar prepared for the test using the study materials of his friend, who was also preparing for SAT, and came out successful. "I didn't expect such a good score. Even after knowing my score, I didn't think that I could get admission," he said.

Amar got admission to Norwich University and he needs the support of kindhearted people to go pursue his studies. He can be contacted at 7356625288. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christ College Irinjalakkuda SAT
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp