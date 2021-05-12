SAT cracked, now all this Kerala boy needs is support for his studies in the US

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amar Nath, an undergraduate student of Christ College Irinjalakkuda, who cracked the gruelling SAT for admission to US universities in his first attempt, is now looking for means to pursue a promising career on the American mainland.

Amar's exam score was a phenomenal 1,320 marks out of the total 1,600. Since he hails from an economically backward family -- Amar's father is a cloth presser who runs a mobile ironing unit -- the brilliant youth needs a helping hand to realise his dream.

"I chose Electronics and Computer Science Engineering and also plan to get a dual degree with Chemistry -- he is a first-year BSc Chemistry student now -- as minor subject. The admission process is over. But I need around Rs10 lakh as admission fee and other expenses, since the scholarship amount does not cover the entire cost of education," he said.

His father Murugeshan said, "We came to Irinjalakkuda around 8 years ago. Though originally from Theni, we chose this place to earn a livelihood. Though we approached several banks to get an educational loan for Amar, they asked for several documents which we didn't have."

"I am ready to repay the amount when I get a job if someone helps me with the expenses of education that the scholarship doesn't cover," Amar said.

Despite the limitations posed by economic backwardness, Amar prepared for the test using the study materials of his friend, who was also preparing for SAT, and came out successful. "I didn't expect such a good score. Even after knowing my score, I didn't think that I could get admission," he said.

Amar got admission to Norwich University and he needs the support of kindhearted people to go pursue his studies. He can be contacted at 7356625288.