Heavy rain to lash Kerala on Friday, red alert sounded in 3 districts 

The IMD also issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Friday under the influence of the cyclonic system.

As per the IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A cyclonic storm brewing in the Arabian sea has triggered heavy rains across Kerala forcing the state government to open control rooms in all taluks. The disaster management authority has alerted various government departments considering the possibility of flood and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, while orange alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Friday. South Kerala may receive more than 30 cm rainfall while Central Kerala may get 15 cm rainfall.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area at around ,8.30 am on Thursday, which is very likely to intensify into a well marked low pressure area on Friday morning. This may concentrate into a depression over the same region on Saturday morning and further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It is expected to move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast on May 18. "The low pressure area has formed near Amini Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. It is expected to move in the northwest direction and reach Karachi coast by Nay 18. This will bring heavy rains to the states on the western coast up to Gujarat. The low pressure area has triggered heavy winds from the Southwest direction. The winds have taken the clouds the western ghats and we can expect heavy rains in the high ranges.

There are chances of natural calamities also," said IMD former director S Sudevan. As the cyclone is expected to move northwestwards from Saturday, the IMD has issued red alert in northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Way an ad, Kannur and Kasaragod and orange alert for other districts on May 15. The sea has turned turbulent and huge tidal waves are lashing the coastal areas forcing the authorities to shift people living in coastal hamlets to relief camps.

Fishing activities have been banned for a week. According to the IMD, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph is expected along Kerala coast on Friday. Sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep - Maldives area will be rough to very rough. On Saturday the wind speed may reach 60 kmph gusting to 70, kmph. Gale wind speed reaching 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is expected over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area on Sunday.

