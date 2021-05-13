Kerala records highest daily Covid count, deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday reported 43,529 new cases of Covid-19, the highest on a single day so far, with a TPR of 29.75%. The single-day Covid deaths also inched closer to 100, with 95 being confirmed on the day.

The decision on extending the lockdown in the state will be taken towards the end of the week, Chef Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. “The RT-PCR test results are getting delayed. Antigen kits that provide good results are now available. At this stage, it will be better to do RT-PCR tests only on those who are suspected of having the disease despite a negative antigen test result,” the CM added.