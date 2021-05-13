Low-quality kits call accuracy of RT-PCR tests into question

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RT-PCR test has long been considered the gold standard for diagnosing Covid-19. However, the cheaper and low-quality test kits for RT-PCR have raised doubts about the reliability of such tests. The issue came into focus after the state government reduced the price of RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 on April 29. The increase in the number of retests conducted at labs also point to the inaccuracy of the RT-PCR tests.

“At present, 30% of the tests in labs are repeated for verification. Sometimes, it is re-tested for a third time. Among 100 tests conducted, 30 are repeated twice and 10 thrice,” according to the findings by Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium.

“The kits for both RT-PCR and antigen tests are available in a wide range of prices. Though the reliability of tests using cheaper kits had been raised nationally, the focus was mainly on the faults of antigen kits. The RT-PCR tests used to give huge profit margins to the labs before the government slashed the prices,” said Dr Anish T S, Assistant Professor of Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He blamed the directions of ICMR and Central government for the shift in testing strategies based on RT-PCR. According to him, the test numbers could be increased with antigen tests.

The government took the decision to slash the test rates after it was found that the ICMR-approved kits have become cheaper in the market. However, private labs complained that the new prices were unsustainable. The rates, however, prevailed after their petition was dismissed by the Kerala High Court.

“The quality of reagents in the kit is a major component that determines the accuracy of the tests,” said C Balachandran, Jeeva Specialty Laboratory MD and a member of Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium. The government should also enforce price control among dealers supplying materials to the labs, he said. The number of labs conducting RT-PCR tests has more than doubled to 65. Most of them are standalone labs which started the molecular biology wing only recently.