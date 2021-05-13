STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala

Low-quality kits call accuracy of RT-PCR tests into question

The RT-PCR test has long been considered the gold standard for diagnosing  Covid-19.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RT-PCR test has long been considered the gold standard for diagnosing  Covid-19. However, the cheaper and low-quality test kits for  RT-PCR have raised doubts about the reliability of such tests. The issue  came into focus after the state government reduced the price of RT-PCR  tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 on April 29. The increase in the number of  retests conducted at labs also point to the inaccuracy of the RT-PCR  tests. 

“At present, 30% of the tests in labs are repeated for verification. Sometimes, it is re-tested for a third time. Among 100  tests conducted, 30 are repeated twice and 10 thrice,” according to the findings by Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium.

“The kits for both RT-PCR and antigen tests are available in a wide range of  prices. Though the reliability of tests using cheaper kits had been raised  nationally, the focus was mainly on the faults of antigen kits. The RT-PCR tests used to give huge profit margins to the labs before the government  slashed the prices,” said Dr Anish T S, Assistant Professor of Department  of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. He blamed the directions of ICMR and Central government for the shift  in testing strategies based on RT-PCR. According to him, the test numbers could be increased with antigen tests.

The government took  the decision to slash the test rates after it was found that the  ICMR-approved kits have become cheaper in the market. However, private labs complained that the new prices were unsustainable. The rates,  however, prevailed after their petition was dismissed by the Kerala High  Court. 
“The quality of reagents in the kit is a major component that  determines the accuracy of the tests,” said C  Balachandran, Jeeva Specialty Laboratory MD and a  member of Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium. The  government should also enforce price control among dealers supplying  materials to the labs, he said. The number of labs conducting RT-PCR tests has more  than doubled to 65. Most of them are standalone labs which started the  molecular biology wing only recently.

