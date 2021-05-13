STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Munnar retreat: Two more priests die, 3 critical; Covid affects probe

Twomore priests who had contracted coronavirus after taking part in the CSI South Kerala diocese annual retreat in Munnar last month died on Wednesday.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two more priests who had contracted coronavirus after taking part in the CSI South Kerala diocese annual retreat in Munnar last month died on Wednesday.Rev C Binokumar, 39, of Amboori and Rev Y Devaprasad, 59 of Arayoor, breathed their last at Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital at Karakonam near here. They were on ventilator support.

Two other priests — Rev Bijumon and Shine B Raj — who too were part of the retreat, had died on April 29 and May 4, respectively. Three more priests infected with Covid are under treatment. Their condition is said to be serious.

Binokumar was a junior vicar of Ambalakkala Church at Cheriyakolla near Karakonam. Devaprasad was vicar of West Mount Church at Veeranakavu near Kattakada and also the administrative committee member of the CSI South Kerala diocese. The funeral of the priests will be held on Thursday at their native places, adhering to Covid protocol.According to V T Mohanan, member of CSI Matteer Memorial Church at Palayam, Binokumar and Devaprasad had participated in the retreat from April 15 to 17.

Deceased priests held Sunday prayers

The deceased priests had conducted Sunday mass prayers in their churches from April 18 to 25. “Both priests had minor symptoms when they returned to their churches. But they got admitted on April 26 after they developed fever and breathing problems. They were on ventilator support,” he said.
Investigation by the Munnar police did not make any progress even after the FIR was registered as many priests are still under treatment for Covid.  “We could only record the statements of some the staff members of the Church after collecting the photographs of the event. The probe hit a roadblock as the accused persons are under treatment. We are waiting for them to recover,” said Munnar DySP R Suresh. 

Priests held Sunday mass in their churches
Binokumar was a junior vicar of Ambalakkala Church at Cheriyakolla near Karakonam
Devaprasad was vicar of West Mount Church at Veeranakavu near Kattakada
Retreat was from April 15 to 17

