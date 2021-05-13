Nepal native’s family forced to shell out Rs 4.3 lakh for Covid treatment

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A complaint has been raised against P K Das Institute of Medical Sciences in Vaniamkulam that they had issued a huge bill to a Nepal native, Lal Bahadur, who is living in Njangattiri in Pattambi for the last many years, after he was diagnosed with Covid. He was admitted to P K Das Hospital on April 17 and was discharged after 23 days. The ICU charges came to Rs 82,300, laboratory investigation fee was Rs 32,470 and oxygen expenses came to Rs 1,36,724.

The charges for medicine came to Rs 1,12,545 and the total bill amount came to Rs 4,30,544. Meena , the daughter of Lal Bahadhur, told TNIE that they had paid only Rs 50,000 as advance initially. She said that when they could not pay the bill, their case was included under the Karunya scheme and a sum of Rs 1,68,000 was deducted. She said that it was her teachers and the members of the public who collected around Rs 2 lakh and deposited it in the bank account of the hospital. She said that now the hospital authorities have kept the ATM card of Deepak, her brother as they still have to pay Rs 15,000 towards the cost of treatment.

She said that the family will have to borrow the money from someone and pay the balance on Thursday. However, she added that she had no complaints against the hospital. Now, her father Lal Bahadhur is recuperating at his home in Najangattiri . It was some voluntary organisations that arranged oxygen cylinders for him at his home.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities in a statement said that the condition of Lal Bahadhur who was suffering from Covid was critical when he was admitted there. It was the doctors and nurses who paid special attention and saved his life. The hospital officials said that the family members or those persons who admitted the patient had no complaints and it was vested interests who were behind such campaigns which will demoralise the doctors and staff.

The hospital authorities said that they had informed the relatives in advance that the treatment cost will be high as the patient was critical. The hospital officials said that when the patient was to be discharged on May 8, 2021, the balance amount payable was Rs 3,80,000. The family members then informed that it will take two more days to arrange oxygen at home and therefore they were asked to stay at the hospital till May 10 on humanitarian considerations.

Moreover, the patient was referred here by two other hospitals. The hospital staff said that Deepak voluntarily placed the ATM card in the counter of the hospital and had said that he would collect it when he comes to collect the form for availing treatment benefit under CM’s relief fund.