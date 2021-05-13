Sabarimala to be opened for five days from Friday for Edavom

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on Friday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Edavom. Devotees will not be permitted for darshan due to the lockdown curbs. Routine rituals and poojas, including Ganapathi homam, usha pooja, irupathiyonnu kalasam, uchcha pooja, deeparadhana and athazha pooja, will be performed on all five days. Special rituals, including udayasthamana pooja, kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam, will not be performed.