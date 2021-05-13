STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wife begs for immediate medical aid for Delhi University prof Hany Babu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government has received a letter from Jenny Rowena seeking help.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hany Babu, the undertrial prisoner in the Bhima Koregaon case who has been in custody since July 2020, has developed an acute eye infection in Taloja Jail, according to his wife Jenny Rowena. Hany Babu, a Delhi University professor, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 29, 2020. In a press statement, Jenny has called for giving immediate medical assistance to him. 

“He has little or no vision in his left eye due to the swelling, which has spread to the cheek, ear and forehead, compromising other vital organs, and posing significant risk to his life if it spreads to the brain. He is in agonising pain and is unable to sleep or perform daily chores. Due to an acute water shortage in the prison, he does not have access to clean water to even bathe his eye and is forced to dress his eye with soiled towels,” said the statement.

It further reads: Hany started experiencing pain and swelling in the left eye on May 3, which developed into double vision and severe pain. Since the prison medical officer had informed him that the prison did not have the facilities to treat his infection, Hany had requested for consultation and treatment with a specialised doctor. But he was not taken for consultation. It was only after his lawyers sent an email on May 6 to the jail superintendent that he was taken to a government hospital in Vashi the next day. 

He was prescribed medication, and advised to return for follow-up in two days. Though his condition deteriorated, he was not taken back to the hospital, the prison claims. On May 10, his lawyer made over eight calls to speak to the superintendent, who refused to come on the line. At 8.30pm, the jailor told the lawyer that he was making arrangements to take Hany to hospital the next day. In an email, his lawyers emphasised the gravity of the situation. However, Hany was not taken to the hospital even on May 11.“Even today, we could not get a response from the prison, despite repeated calls. We request immediate access to proper medical care and transparency in case of such a serious illness,” said the statement.

GOVT TO INTERVENE
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government has received a letter from Jenny Rowena seeking help. “But we have limitations. Hany Babu is in Taloja Jail in Mumbai. An official-level enquiry will be made and we will take all possible steps,” he told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hany Babu Bhima Koregaon case Delhi University
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp