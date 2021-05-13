Wife begs for immediate medical aid for Delhi University prof Hany Babu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hany Babu, the undertrial prisoner in the Bhima Koregaon case who has been in custody since July 2020, has developed an acute eye infection in Taloja Jail, according to his wife Jenny Rowena. Hany Babu, a Delhi University professor, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 29, 2020. In a press statement, Jenny has called for giving immediate medical assistance to him.

“He has little or no vision in his left eye due to the swelling, which has spread to the cheek, ear and forehead, compromising other vital organs, and posing significant risk to his life if it spreads to the brain. He is in agonising pain and is unable to sleep or perform daily chores. Due to an acute water shortage in the prison, he does not have access to clean water to even bathe his eye and is forced to dress his eye with soiled towels,” said the statement.

It further reads: Hany started experiencing pain and swelling in the left eye on May 3, which developed into double vision and severe pain. Since the prison medical officer had informed him that the prison did not have the facilities to treat his infection, Hany had requested for consultation and treatment with a specialised doctor. But he was not taken for consultation. It was only after his lawyers sent an email on May 6 to the jail superintendent that he was taken to a government hospital in Vashi the next day.

He was prescribed medication, and advised to return for follow-up in two days. Though his condition deteriorated, he was not taken back to the hospital, the prison claims. On May 10, his lawyer made over eight calls to speak to the superintendent, who refused to come on the line. At 8.30pm, the jailor told the lawyer that he was making arrangements to take Hany to hospital the next day. In an email, his lawyers emphasised the gravity of the situation. However, Hany was not taken to the hospital even on May 11.“Even today, we could not get a response from the prison, despite repeated calls. We request immediate access to proper medical care and transparency in case of such a serious illness,” said the statement.

GOVT TO INTERVENE

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government has received a letter from Jenny Rowena seeking help. “But we have limitations. Hany Babu is in Taloja Jail in Mumbai. An official-level enquiry will be made and we will take all possible steps,” he told reporters.