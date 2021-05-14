STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Tauktae: Met office issues red alert in five districts as heavy rains lash Kerala

As per the IMD alert, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts may receive around 20 cm rainfall

High tides at Poothura near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram due to the heavy rain. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the well marked low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and orange alert in seven districts on Friday afternoon. The cyclone named Tauktae is expected to form on Sunday morning and may intensify into a severe cyclone.

As per the IMD alert, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts may receive around 20 cm rainfall, while Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are expected to receive 15 cm rainfall on Friday.

The IMD has forecast very rough sea conditions, squally weather and gale winds with wind speed reaching 80 km per hour. Shipping vessels have been directed to avoid the area, while fishing activities are banned for a week.

The IMD said extreme rainfall may cause flash floods and landslides in the coastal districts of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. This could affect normal life and disrupt road and rail traffic. There is the possibility of a low pressure area developing over the northeast Bay of Bengal by the month end.

The revenue department has opened around 350 relief camps in the affected areas and the Centre has deployed nine teams of the NDRF.

