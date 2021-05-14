IMD issues Orange alert in many districts as heavy rains continue to lash Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy to very heavy rain continued to lash several districts of Kerala since Thursday. Triggered by a well-marked low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea, which is expected to churn into a cyclone by Sunday, heavy rain is likely over more areas of the State over the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert across the state barring Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod warning heavy to very heavy rains on Friday. Red alert has also been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathnamthitta, forecasting extreme heavy rainfalls and orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram on Saturday. Red alert has also been sounded in North Kerala on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the low pressure formed over Arabian Sea will concentrate into a depression on Saturday morning and subsequently intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The cyclone is expected to move towards Gujarat and Pakistan coasts. It is expected to reach Gujarat on Tuesday.

Kerala will witness heavy rains, gusty winds, and rough sea due to the influence of the weather system. The state disaster management authority has urged people to stay indoors and remain alert.