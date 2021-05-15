Cancer fighter Nandu Mahadeva succumbs at 27

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 27-year-old Nandu Mahadeva, who inspired thousands of cancer patients to fight the disease with his confidence, succumbed to the disease in the early hours of Saturday. He died at MVR cancer care center at 3.30 am.

Thiruvananthapuram, Bharathannur native Nandu was the main organizer of 'Athijeevanam', a collective of cancer patients. His main philosophy was not to hide anything about the disease. Nandu Mahadeva sang songs, acted in videos and posted it on social media, offering happy vibes to umpteen cancer patients.

It was three years ago, at his 24th age, he was identified with the bone cancer. Though shattered initially, Nandu soon came into terms with it and decided to fight it out. Cancer affected his left foot first and later he had to amputate it.

"I am not hiding anything about cancer. I am treating it just as a cold," Nandu put it boldly on social media. He had huge fan following on social media.

Nandu was able to raise 50 lakh for his treatment through crowd funding in 12 hours.

Nandu Mahadeva is survived by father Hari, mother Lekha and siblings, Ananthu and Saikrishna