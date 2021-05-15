STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM's Kerala unit urges Centre to condemn Israeli attack on Palestine

Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to end the crisis in West Asia.

Published: 15th May 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

Representational Image. (Photo | Online Desk, Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has asked the Central government to return to India's earlier stance on the Palestine issue and express solidarity with the people of that country against Israel's aggression. In a statement issued on Friday, the CPM state secretariat said the US government has not yet condemned the attack, exposing the country’s hidden agenda in West Asia.

The ongoing violence in Palestine is a blatant violation of UN resolutions and human rights. It added that the attack is a tactic of Netanyahu government to divert the attention from the failures of the government.

Meanwhile, Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to end the crisis in West Asia. In a letter to the prime minister, he said India has traditionally supported truth and humanity.

"India has shown the courage to reject occupation of all regions and terrorism by any kind and group, which has brought laurels and fame to our great country. Now is the time that India should come forward with powerful statements to condemn the unilateral killing of civilians," the letter said.

Palestine's Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Hija said that the voice of the international community should be raised against Israel’s aggression. He was peaking at an online conference organised by the Muslim Youth League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM CPM Kerala palestine Gaza conflict Israel Palestine tensions
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp