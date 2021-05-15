CPM's Kerala unit urges Centre to condemn Israeli attack on Palestine

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has asked the Central government to return to India's earlier stance on the Palestine issue and express solidarity with the people of that country against Israel's aggression. In a statement issued on Friday, the CPM state secretariat said the US government has not yet condemned the attack, exposing the country’s hidden agenda in West Asia.

The ongoing violence in Palestine is a blatant violation of UN resolutions and human rights. It added that the attack is a tactic of Netanyahu government to divert the attention from the failures of the government.

Meanwhile, Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to end the crisis in West Asia. In a letter to the prime minister, he said India has traditionally supported truth and humanity.

"India has shown the courage to reject occupation of all regions and terrorism by any kind and group, which has brought laurels and fame to our great country. Now is the time that India should come forward with powerful statements to condemn the unilateral killing of civilians," the letter said.

Palestine's Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Hija said that the voice of the international community should be raised against Israel’s aggression. He was peaking at an online conference organised by the Muslim Youth League.