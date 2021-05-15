STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cyclone Tauktae takes its toll in Kerala; eight fishermen from Kochi go missing

The districts may receive more than 20 cm rainfall in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sea continue to be very rough and huge tidal waves are battering the coastal hamlets displacing hundreds of families.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains

Houses are flooded due to the incessant rains at Chellanam in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rain and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae continued to batter Kerala for the third straight day, uprooting trees, blocking traffic, snapping power lines, destroying houses and inundating low-lying areas across the state on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain will subside on Sunday but sea will continue to be rough for a couple of days. The cyclone has intensified and moved to the Karnataka coast by Saturday evening.

However, high tidal waves continued to pound Kerala's coastal areas, damaging houses and inundating fishermen hamlets. Eight fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Kochi on May 1 for deep-sea fishing, went missing as their longliner boat capsized mid-sea, off Lakshadweep coast, on Saturday.

ALSO READ |  Areas around Technopark Phase III submerged in Thiruvananthapuram, sea bridge caves in

Two fishing boats that accompanied the ill-fated boat have reached Lakshadweep coast safely. A Coast Guard team has rushed to the spot for rescue operation, but the weather condition is making rescue operations difficult.

As per information, the capsized boat is Andavar Thunai, owned by Manivel of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Though the owner and workers are from Tamil Nadu, the boat was operating from Kochi after obtaining a one-year permit. According to the IMD, fishing activities have been banned along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Tidal waves rising to a height of 3-4 metres continued to batter Kerala coasts on Saturday, with Kasaragod and Kannur districts bearing the most brunt. Raging waves brought down a two-storey house at Moosodi beach of Mangalpady panchayat in Kasaragod.

Five houses in the area are in danger of collapse and the inmates have been evacuated. Valiyathura sea bridge in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the oldest sea piers in the state, was damaged. Raja (50), a farmer at Vattavada panchayat in Idukki district, died due to cardiac arrest early on Saturday morning as he could not be shifted to hospital through a road blocked by fallen trees.

At Kuttanad in Alappuzha, the bunds of paddy fields were breached by flood water. The flood gates of Malankara, Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Bhoothathan Kettu and Aruvikkara dams were opened following steep rise in inflow.

ALSO WATCH:

2,094 people moved to 71 relief camps

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has opened 71 relief camps where 2,094 persons belonging to 543 families have been accommodated. He urged people not to hesitate to move to relief camps fearing COVID infection as steps have been taken to curb virus spread there.

The state recorded 145.5mm rainfall during the past two days while Ernakulam and Peermade recorded above-200mm rainfall in 24 hours. The Central Water Commission has issued a flood alert as Manimala and Achankoil rivers breached banks.

The Navy deployed a quick-reaction team in Chellanam panchayat in Ernakulam to rescue people trapped in houses in the coastal hamlet and shift them to relief camps. The coastal village has been battered by tidal waves for the past two days and people trapped in houses  were desperately pleading for help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Kerala rains IMD Kerala coast
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp