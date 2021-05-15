Human skeleton found from backyard of house in Kerala's Kollam district

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A human skeleton was found in the backyard of a house, near Punalur. The police collected the skeleton pieces from the compound of the house that belongs 60-year-old John, and sent them for DNA testing. John had been living alone for a long time.

The skeleton was found in the vicinity of the house during a search by relatives who had not known anything about John for a month. The skull, jawbone and limb bones were found scattered in various parts of the backyard.

Clothes used by John have also been found. Police believe the body belonged to John, but it could be only confirmed once the DNA test results come out. This is an area where dog menace is rampant, said the police.

It is therefore suspected that the man might have died following dog attack or that the remains may have been bitten by dogs after the victim’s death. Police are also investigating the possibility of murder. Top police officials, including the Kollam Rural SP, visited the spot.