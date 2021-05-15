STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA urges Kerala govt to conduct swearing-in ceremony online in wake of Covid-19 surge

The outfit of medicos applauded the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its decision to extend the lockdown till May 23, taking into consideration the demand of the scientific community.

Published: 15th May 2021 01:50 PM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday appealed to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the new Left government in Kerala on virtual platform in the wake of the unprecedentedsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The state chapter of the outfit pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently concluded Assembly election was among the several reasons which triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The new government is coming to power upholding scientific temper and understanding the will of people, it said.

"So, the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on the virtual platform, avoiding the gathering of people, will give a strong message of fight againstCOVID-19," the IMA said here in a statement.

The new LDF ministry, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expected to assume power on May 20.

Recently, Vijayan indicated that the plan was to take oath on May 20.

