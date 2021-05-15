Indian Medical Association urges Kerala government to opt for virtual swearing-in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the new government to have a virtual swearing-in ceremony.

The suggestion comes on a day when The New Indian Express had argued in an editorial that "the CM can set an example, and thereby create history again, by exploring the options for a virtual ceremony. At a time when education has gone online almost completely, digital meeting places have replaced workplaces, judges across the country are hearing cases and delivering verdicts virtually, and Cabinet meetings and global conferences are held over digital platforms, a virtual swearing-in is an option worth considering. Of course, the constitutional requirements should be taken care of and certain formalities may need to be dispensed with, to be fulfilled later. And there will be objections and hurdles that will have to be overcome."

IMA state president Dr PT Zacharias and secretary P Gopikumar in a joint statement such a decision 'will uphold a scientific vision and spread the message of Covid-19 prevention among the people'.

The association also welcomed the government's decision to extend the lockdown for another week.

The scientific ways to survive the pandemic include the effective use of lockdown, Covid vaccine and social distancing, they stressed.

The association pointed out that one of the reasons for the second wave in the state was the assembly election campaigns where many avoided proper use of masks and social distancing.