Now, a COVID care centre with direct supply from oxygen generation plant in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 100-bed temporary COVID treatment centre facilitated by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Kochi Refinery has been opened on the refinery premises. The refinery has provided oxygen support to all the beds at the centre.

Refinery executive director Sanjay Khanna said the new facility is the first phase of the 1,500-bed COVID treatment centre with oxygen support being built by it in association with the district administration. It is the first time in the state that a hospital with 1,500 oxygen beds is being built with direct supply from an oxygen generation plant.

He said the BPCL will provide three oxygen generators to major hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Khanna said the refinery has provided Rs 8 crore for COVID treatment in the state. The refinery has a generation capacity of 12 tonnes of oxygen per day. Apart from this, the refinery can provide 4 tonnes of liquified oxygen per day. Refinery chief general manager Kurian Alappatt and other officers were present on the occasion.