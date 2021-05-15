STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Now, a COVID care centre with direct supply from oxygen generation plant in Kerala

BPCL executive director Sanjay Khanna said the new facility is the first phase of the 1,500 bed COVID centre with oxygen support being built by it in association with the district administration

Published: 15th May 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

The refinery has provided oxygen support to all the beds at the centre (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 100-bed temporary COVID treatment centre facilitated by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Kochi Refinery has been opened on the refinery premises. The refinery has provided oxygen support to all the beds at the centre.

Refinery executive director Sanjay Khanna said the new facility is the first phase of the 1,500-bed COVID treatment centre with oxygen support being built by it in association with the district administration. It is the first time in the state that a hospital with 1,500 oxygen beds is being built with direct supply from an oxygen generation plant.

He said the BPCL will provide three oxygen generators to major hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Khanna said the refinery has provided Rs 8 crore for COVID treatment in the state. The refinery has a generation capacity of 12 tonnes of oxygen per day. Apart from this, the refinery can provide 4 tonnes of liquified oxygen per day. Refinery chief general manager Kurian Alappatt and other officers were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BPCL COVID-19 Coronavirus Oxygen
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp