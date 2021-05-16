STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections 2021: BJP district units hit out at state top brass for dismal show

Some district units even demanded a thorough leadership change to salvage the party from the present plight, much to the displeasure of the official faction.

Published: 16th May 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite having around 30 lakh primary members in the state, why could the BJP poll only 23.5 lakh votes in the recent assembly election? Where did the 6.5 lakh party votes go?

Why could BJP's main ally BDJS, which polled 8 lakh votes in 2016, retain only half of these votes in 2021? These were the tough questions that the saffron party’s state leadership faced as it took stock of the assembly election results.

The district-level meetings to analyse election results, which came to a close on Friday, also witnessed fierce opposition to the alleged 'one-upmanship' of the V Muraleedharan-K Surendran axis in the party. Some district units even demanded a thorough leadership change to salvage the party from the present plight, much to the displeasure of the official faction.

"Crucial grassroots-level work such as house visits have happened only in around 1,500 of the 20,000 booths where the party has influence. Many of the workers were reluctant to even distribute one-fourth of the notices and campaign leaflets due to their differences with the state leadership," said a senior BJP leader who was privy to the various district-level leadership meetings. 

The leadership meetings concluded that booth-level organisational work was totally ineffective this time around. There was also stiff opposition to the norm of fixing an upper age limit of 45 years for mandalam presidents. This led to experienced elderly leaders, who could connect well with the people, being totally sidelined from election work. 

'Neutral voters alienated'

A chopper-hopping state president contesting in two seats, a negative campaign strategy, claims of forming the next government with even 35 seats and thereby signalling possible horse-trading after the election, were some of the factors that alienated neutral voters from the party this time, according to the district committees. 

The party couldn’t cash in on the candidature of eminent personalities like E Sreedharan or the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Mod and other top national leaders to key constituencies. At the organisational level, the factional war playing out in the open and selection of candidates who are loyal only to the official faction led to the alienation of a large number of party workers, it was pointed out. 

The district-level leadership meetings were also of the view that though the party could not make significant gains in the local body polls, such a shocking defeat that questioned the very relevance of the party was least expected and sought urgent corrective measures including a revamp of the party’s state top brass.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDJS BJP BJP Kerala 2021 Kerala elections Kerala assembly polls K Surendran Kerala elections
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp