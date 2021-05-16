Kerala government to float global tender to buy COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will float global tender for COVID-19 vaccine purchase on the lines of Tamil and Karnataka governments. "Steps are on a war footing. Procedures will begin today itself," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in response to a question at the press meet on Saturday evening.

Vaccination registration for people in the 18-44 age group has begun, he said. Priority will be given to people with illnesses in twenty categories. They include heart-related ailments, severe hypertension, diabetes, liver cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell anemia, HIV infection, those who underwent sex change surgery, dialysis patients and the physically challenged.

As per the revised guidelines of the Central government, second dose of Covishield can be administered only after twelve weeks. Software entry is possible only after this period. The state will approach the Centre for an amendment in this to help NRKs who need to return to their workplace.

Maximum number of COVID patients in the state are given treatment at government hospitals. In addition to this, the government has borne the cost of treatment of 39,280 KASP beneficiaries who were admitted to private hospitals. The chief minister said that all hospitals, not just Covid hospitals, are bound to give treatment for post-Covid illnesses.

The first oxygen train will reach Vallarpadam on Sunday early morning. The Centre has promised to send another one also. The chief minister said there was no need for excessive fear on COVID infection among children. Children contract the disease but would have mild symptoms only. He asked people to lessen the interaction of children with elders and ensure that they wear masks.

Like Maharashtra and Gujarat, Kerala too had rare cases of black fungus infection, the chief minister said. This was reported even before the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19. The state medical board is examining the situation with the help of samples. The infectious disease departments in medical colleges have taken note of the situation, he said.

DO NOT SHUN RELIEF CAMPS DUE TO COVID SCARE, SAYS CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID scare should not deter people in affected areas from taking shelter in relief camps in the wake of heavy rainfall and sea erosion in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Chief Minister said the District Disaster Management Authorities concerned have devised plans to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed in relief camps. "Arrangements will be made to provide separate accommodation to sick people and those undergoing quarantine. Those coming to relief camps should also follow COVIDd protocol," Pinarayi reminded.

People seeking shelter in relief camps should carry an emergency kit that should have sanitiser, masks, medicines and other important documents. Steps will be taken to conduct COVID tests for people taking shelter in camps, he said.