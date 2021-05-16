STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government to float global tender to buy COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination registration for people in the 18-44 age group has begun and priority will be given to people with illnesses in twenty categories.

Published: 16th May 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will float global tender for COVID-19 vaccine purchase on the lines of Tamil and Karnataka governments. "Steps are on a war footing. Procedures will begin today itself," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in response to a question at the press meet on Saturday evening.

Vaccination registration for people in the 18-44 age group has begun, he said. Priority will be given to people with illnesses in twenty categories. They include heart-related ailments, severe hypertension, diabetes, liver cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell anemia, HIV infection, those who underwent sex change surgery, dialysis patients and the physically challenged.    

As per the revised guidelines of the Central government, second dose of Covishield can be administered only after twelve weeks. Software entry is possible only after this period. The state will approach the Centre for an amendment in this to help NRKs who need to return to their workplace.

Maximum number of COVID patients in the state are given treatment at government hospitals. In addition to this, the government has borne the cost of treatment of 39,280 KASP beneficiaries who were admitted to private hospitals. The chief minister said that all hospitals, not just Covid hospitals, are bound to give treatment for post-Covid illnesses.   

The first oxygen train will reach Vallarpadam on Sunday early morning. The Centre has promised to send another one also. The chief minister said there was no need for excessive fear on COVID infection among children. Children contract the disease but would have mild symptoms only. He asked people to lessen the interaction of children with elders and ensure that they wear masks.

Like Maharashtra and Gujarat, Kerala too had rare cases of black fungus infection, the chief minister said. This was reported even before the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19. The state medical board is examining the situation with the help of samples. The infectious disease departments in medical colleges have taken note of the situation, he said.

DO NOT SHUN RELIEF CAMPS DUE TO COVID SCARE, SAYS CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID scare should not deter people in affected areas from taking shelter in relief camps in the wake of heavy rainfall and sea erosion in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Chief Minister said the District Disaster Management Authorities concerned have devised plans to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed in relief camps. "Arrangements will be made to provide separate accommodation to sick people and those undergoing quarantine. Those coming to relief camps should also follow COVIDd protocol," Pinarayi reminded.

People seeking shelter in relief camps should carry an emergency kit that should have sanitiser, masks, medicines and other important documents. Steps will be taken to conduct COVID tests for people taking shelter in camps, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine tender
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp