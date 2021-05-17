COVID-19: Kerala records 99,651 recoveries, 21,402 new cases, 87 deaths; CM says peak over

By PTI

KOCHI: Continuing to register a decline in new daily infections, Kerala on Monday reported 21,402 fresh COVID-19 case, taking the caseload to 21,39,314, while a record 99,651 people were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 18,00,179.

The dip in new COVID cases was detected through 86,505 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 24.74 per cent.

With 87 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6,515.

Currently 3,62,315 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in the state.

Of the positive cases, 100 people had come from outside the state and 19,612 were infected through contact.

While Malappuram reported 2,941 cases today, the highest, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 2,634, Ernakulam 2,315, Thrissur 2,045 and Kollam 1,946.

At least 10,19,085 people are under quarantine in various districts.

Meanwhile, Kerala is past the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, and told people not to lower their guard.

"The experts are of the opinion that the peak of the disease spread is over but we should continue to restrain ourselves, Vijayan told reporters here.

He said it is a positive sign that the average number of cases per day has started coming down as a result of the weekend restrictions, night curfews and the general caution implemented before the lockdown.

"The number of cases today is a reflection of the infection that happened a week back or earlier. The change we are seeing now suggests that the lockdown may be effective", Vijayan said.

He urged the people to exercise caution even after the lockdown.

"The review meeting today observed that the declining test positivity rate is reassuring", the Chief Minister said.

His statement comes as the State today reported 99,651 recoveries from COVID even as 21,402 people tested positive.

Meanwhile, 87 recent deaths were confirmed as due to COVID and the related death toll in the State is now 6,515.

"It was a day of relief. It is reassuring that there is a slight decrease in the number of active cases in the State as they have come down from 4,45,000 to 3,62,315", he said.

The Chief Minister said strict lockdown restrictions continue.

"Triple lockdown is being implemented successfully in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts," he said.

Over the last two weeks, eight districts have recorded a decline of 10 to 30 per cent.

The lowest decline was in Wayanad district.

In Pathanamthitta district, the prevalence of the disease is stable, he said.

However, the number of cases is increasing in Kollam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts.

In Kollam, there is an increase of 23 per cent, Vijayan said.

The state also announced a global tender for procuring three crore vaccine doses.

Vijayan said the state has initiated steps to call for a global tender for sourcing the vaccine doses.

"The tender notification will be issued today," he told reporters here.

Vijayan said the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group has started in the state.

As announced earlier, vaccinations for those in the 18 to 44 age group will be first given to people who have a serious illness," he said.

After registering on the Central Government's Cowin website, they should log on to HYPERLINK "http://www. covid19. kerala. gov. in/vaccine/"www. covid19. kerala. gov. in/vacc ine/ using the same phone number and submit the required information, he said.

"In addition, they have to upload the Co-morbidity Form after getting it filled by a registered medical practitioner. Please note that applications without Comorbidity Form will be rejected," he said.

So far, 50,178 applications have been submitted and of these, 45,525 applications have been verified, Vijayan added.