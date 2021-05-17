STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite Kerala HC order, police shying away from publishing names of tainted officers

However, the department failed to publish the  names of the erring cops apparently to protect them from being  identified by the public.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:04 AM

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  police department is shying away from publishing the details of the  officers who were found guilty of human rights violation or graft in  contravention of the High Court directive in this regard. The High Court  in March had directed the police to publish the names of the  personnel who were found guilty of corruption and rights violation  within 30 days from March 20. 

The court had also warned that the  department cannot mask the names of the cops who were found guilty by  the courts or dismissed from service. The High Court had issued the  groundbreaking order on a petition  moved by the State Crime Records  Bureau  (SCRB) information officer. The SCRB information officer, who is  also a DySP, had approached the court seeking to quash the order of the  State Information Officer directing the police to publish the names of  the tainted cops. 

However, the department failed to publish the  names of the erring cops apparently to protect them from being  identified by the public. The High Court had made it clear that wrongful confinement, sexual abuse, rape and use of abusive language  constituted human rights violation.Sources said the state police  chief had summoned the files pertaining to the erring cops, but did not  follow it up from there. An insider said the tainted officers wield  considerable influence within the force and the delay in publishing the  names could have something to do with it.

“As per the report filed by  the police before the State Human Rights Commission in 2018, 387  cops were accused in various criminal cases of serious nature. Many of  them are still in service and no concrete action has been taken against them.  Naturally, it can be assumed that they enjoy patronage of a section of senior officers and politicians,” said the officer.State Police Chief Loknath Behera was not available for comments despite several attempts.

