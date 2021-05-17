I shared brotherly bond with Satav: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran have condoled the demise of national Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav.

The 46-year-old had tested positive for Covid last month and was under treatment at a private hospital in Pune for the past 23 days. Despite recovering, he continued to have pneumonia which resulted in his death. “I shared a close, brotherly bond with Rajiv. With his passing away, the country and the Congress party have lost a formidable leader,” Chennithala said. Mullappally too remembered his close association with Satav.