Kamaraj Foundation chairman dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted author and national chairman of Kamaraj Foundation of India Prof J Darwin died here on Sunday. He was 83. Darwin had served as the additional private secretary to N Neelalohithadasan Nadar from 1987-91 when the latter was the state sports and youth minister.

He had also served as a professor in Political Science at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and St John’s College, Anchal. ‘Paithrukathinte Verukal’, ‘J C Daniel, Malayala Cinemayude Pithaavu’, ‘Nadunarthiya Nadar Porattangal’, ‘Aryadhiniveshathinte Kanappurangal’ and ‘Vaikunda Swamikal- Navodhanathinte Pithaavu’ were some of his notable works. Darwin’s wife Celin had predeceased him. Darwin is survived by son Renjith Darwin and daughter Thara Darwin. Dr Manju Renjith is his daughter-in-law and Dr T J Nelson is the son-in-law.