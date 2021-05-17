Recipients of Kalasagar awards announced

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kalasagar award 2021, constituted in the memory of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval, the legendary percussionist and an informed critic of kathakali, was announced on Sunday. The winners of this year’s awards in kathakali are: Kalamandalam Manoj (vesham/actor), Kalamandalam Balachandran (pattu/music), Dr Mankulam Krishnan Namboodiri (chenda/percussion), Kalamandalam Venukuttan (maddalam/percussion) and Neelamperur Jayan (chutti/makeup). Punassery Prabhakaran (ottanthullal), Suraj Nambiar (koodiyattam), Sandhya Rajan (mohiniyattom), Saritha Ramadevan (bharathanatyam) and Dr Shukupuram Dileep (thayambaka) are the other awardees.

According to a release, the following have been selected for the awards in panchavadyam: Peruvaaram Mohanan Marar (thimila), Kaavil Peethambaran Marar (maddalam), Kalanilyam Unnikrishnan (edakka), Peruvaram Soman (posthumously) (elathalam) and Cherai Sunil (kombu). The winners were selected from nominations received from art lovers, said Rajan Poduval, secretary of Kalasagar.

Earlier, it was decided to present the award on May 28 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval. The award was to be given away at a function to be held at the Bethany School in Kunnamkulam with the co-operation of the Kunnamkulam Kathakali Club. However, because of the second wave of Covid, it was decided to postpone the function to another date when normalcy prevails, he added.