Smaller parties to share ministerial term in Pinarayi 2.0

The strength of the cabinet  will be 21, the maximum possible number, considering the total strength  of the assembly. 

Published: 17th May 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  LDF government which will be sworn in on Thursday will be more  inclusive in nature compared to the previous LDF government. Despite  having a clear majority of their own, CPM and CPI have decided to accommodate almost all parties in the front. To  facilitate that, four of the single-MLA parties have been asked to share  two cabinet berths equally, it is learnt. 

The strength of the cabinet  will be 21, the maximum possible number, considering the total strength  of the assembly. In the 2016 cabinet, the only member from the single-MLA parties was Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S).  The  CPM will have 12 ministers including the chief minister; CPI will have four and Kerala Congress (M), NCP and JD(S) one each in the cabinet. 

Loktantrik Janata Dal (S) will  be the only LDF constituent that will be left out of the cabinet as  the CPM still insists that they consider JD(S) and LJD as a single unit. The request by RSP(L) MLA Kovoor Kunjumon for a cabinet berth has also  been turned down as the party is not a constituent of the LDF. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior CPM leaders met representatives  of all constituents separately.

The Kerala Congress (Mani) reiterated its demand for two cabinet berths, citing that they have five MLAs and they are the third  largest constituent in the front. It is learnt that the CPM told party  leader Jose K Mani that instead of the second minister, they would be  given the chief whip post with cabinet rank. 

The JD(S) and NCP couldn’t name  their nominees as the national leaderships of both parties haven’t made up their mind. K Krishnankutty and Mathew T Thomas have staked claim  for the post in the JD(S) while A K Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas are  fighting for the single berth allotted to NCP.

According to sources, the  CPM and CPI have suggested KC(B) and Congress (S) to share one cabinet  berth and DKC and INL to share one. That means K B Ganesh Kumar and  Ramachandran Kadannappally will share a cabinet berth for 30 months each  while Antony Raju and Ahamed Devarkovil will share the second berth for  30 months. 

On Monday, the LDF state committee will meet to finalise the  structure of the cabinet and the turns of rotation. The JD(S) national leadership  will declare the party’s nominee on Monday while NCP will declare its  nominee on Tuesday. 

The KC(M) is likely to assign Roshy Augustine as the  minister while the chief whip post may be given to N Jayaraj. On Monday, the KC(M) parliamentary party elected Roshy Augustine as its leader and N Jayaraj  as the deputy leader. The CPM and CPI state committees will meet on Tuesday to  finalise their nominees in the cabinet. 

The LDF leadership also  decided to go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the  Central Stadium here on May 20. Considering the Covid-19 situation and triple  lockdown, the number of attendees will be limited to 200 to 300. All attendees need to carry the RT-PCR test negative  certificates with then. N95 masks will also be mandatory to enter the  venue. The LDF legislative party will meet on Wednesday to formally  select Pinarayi Vijayan as its leader. Pinarayi will then visit  Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to stake claim to form the  government formally.

