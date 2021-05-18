A Sampath frontrunner for CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s secy post

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As LDF has more or less decided on the Cabinet members, to be sworn in on Thursday, speculation is rife on the possible names being considered for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary post in his new term. CPM’s warhorse from Kannur M V Jayarajan was Pinarayi’s private secretary in the first term.

In the new term, the names of former MP A Sampath and ex-MLA M Swaraj are being considered for the post, who is expected to bring in political content to the office of the CM, said sources. Sampath, a three-time MP, who served as a special envoy of the state government in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government in 2019 after he lost the Lok Sabha elections, is the frontrunner for the post, said sources.