C-sections, maternal deaths on rise in Kerala

Unlike the Covid first wave, maternal deaths and C-sections are on the rise among Covid-infected women in state in the second wave. 

By Amiya Meethal
KOZHIKODE: Unlike the Covid first wave, maternal deaths and C-sections are on the rise among Covid-infected women in state in the second wave. According to Dr S Ajith, HoD, gynaecology department at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, the first wave had registered only seven maternal deaths in the state whereas during the second wave, 16 deaths have occurred in five months. 

“Among Covid-infected pregnant women, three groups are in high risk category: Those having diabetes/hypertension, those above 35  year of age and those having obesity,” Dr Ajith, who is also the president of Kerala Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said. 

C-sections on the rise
According to Dr C Sreekumar, Superintendent at Institute of Maternity and Child Health (IMCH) at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, two notable things during the second wave are spike in number of C-section deliveries and intrauterine foetal deaths (IUD). At IMCH, 231 deliveries took place in the Covid isolation ward between January and May 12.

 “Among the deliveries, 137 were C-section and 94 were normal ones. This was not the situation during the Covid first wave,” he said.In the same period, seven IUDs occurred at Institute of Maternity and Child Health, besides an abortion case of a Covid-positive pregnant woman. “More symptomatic patients are now being noticed among Covid-positive pregnant women,” he said. 

Dr Ajith said that rise in C-section deliveries among Covid affected is a global trend. “Normally C-section is opted only at the last moment, especially in government hospitals. But we cannot wait to that extent in case of Covid-positive patients,” he said. Experts call for more care and attention for pregnant women during the second wave.

