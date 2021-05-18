STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to get massive foreign aid to fight pandemic, disasters

The RKDP-2 is a continuation to the initial RKDP-1 supported by the World Bank.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Resilient Kerala Development Programme-2 as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) will get a concessional funding of $250 million from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The funding will help the state in capacity building to overcome pandemic including  Covid, disease outbreaks, natural disasters and climate change.

The RKDP-2 is a continuation to the initial RKDP-1 supported by the World Bank. The World Bank had earlier disbursed $250 million (`1,779 crore) to RKDP in August 2019. It was later augmented by the KfW (German Development Bank) with another 100 million Euro assistance. The RKDP-2 will support investments towards improving  resilience of  public  and  private  assets  with the “build  back  better” concept. This aims to improve quality of lives, reduce physical and financial vulnerabilities to natural disasters. 

Unlike the RKDP-1 which was supported by a Development Policy  Loan  (DPL),  the  RKDP-2  is in the mode of Program for Results (PforR), In this results have to be demonstrated before the disbursement of loan tranches. The project proposal of RKDP-2 submitted by the state government to the Union department of Economic Affairs lists three targets. First to enhance  resilience to  assets and  systems  to  address the state’s vulnerability  to multi-hazard events. Second is to build a green and resilient Kerala to mitigate floods and other disasters. And the third target is to support the state’s efforts in combating the ongoing pandemic. 

Government of India, World Bank, AIIB and Government of Kerala are all set to enter into agreements for the assistance. The WB and the AIIB will be sanctioning   $125 million each. The Government of India will sign a loan agreement with  the  respective  agencies,  which  will  be  followed  by  signing  of  corresponding programme agreements by the Government of Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign aid pandemic Kerala COVID 19 Rebuild Kerala Initiative
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp